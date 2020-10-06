Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0064

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $58,668.52 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001361 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,231,593 coins and its circulating supply is 9,231,588 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.