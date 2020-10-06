Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0056 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $51,686.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001283 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,231,249 coins and its circulating supply is 9,231,245 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

