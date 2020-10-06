BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells $10,818,995.88 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BJ stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 2,120,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,532. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after buying an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after buying an additional 495,830 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

