BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells $5,011,154.20 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

