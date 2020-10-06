BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.61

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 133860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

