Blacer Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00294972 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012959 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007793 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

