Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

BDI opened at C$1.78 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

