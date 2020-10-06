Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $798.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $798.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.10 million and the highest is $800.19 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 550,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47.

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

