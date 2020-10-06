Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.25. 259,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 474,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

