Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

BLKB stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after acquiring an additional 354,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,190,000 after acquiring an additional 328,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

