BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BDJ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 910,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

