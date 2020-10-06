Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of BKK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 27,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.