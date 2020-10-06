Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.
Shares of BKK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 27,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.08.
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.