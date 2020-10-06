Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bloomsbury Publishing earned a media sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Bloomsbury Publishing stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 195 ($2.55). 167,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,560. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Nigel Newton sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £119,121.20 ($155,652.95). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,368 shares of company stock worth $25,407,848.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

