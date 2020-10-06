Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

BCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BCOR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 663,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $485.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blucora by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

