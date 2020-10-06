Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 200,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 134,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $345.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

