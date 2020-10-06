Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $501,201.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $501,201.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00259942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01501934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157886 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,634,693 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

