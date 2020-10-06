bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Sells $23,746.50 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 450 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $23,746.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 492,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,838. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 1,106,759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after buying an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

