bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,287 shares of company stock worth $80,134 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

