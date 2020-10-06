BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BCPT traded down GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.13 ($0.88). 2,290,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,793. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.85. The stock has a market cap of $514.79 million and a PE ratio of -23.97.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.