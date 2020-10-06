BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $439,426.68 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $439,426.68 and approximately $64,642.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,601.11 or 1.00144404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,813 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.