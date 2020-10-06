BOMB One Day Volume Reaches $69,363.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00004735 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $467,292.94 and approximately $69,363.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.70 or 1.00027331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,837 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

