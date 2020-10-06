Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.67. 146,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 273,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

The company has a market cap of $409.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

