boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

boohoo group stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.66. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

