Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795,016 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 71.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after buying an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.52.

Booking stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $1,709.71. 330,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,009. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,794.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,614.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.