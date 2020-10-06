Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$40.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.67. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.5181041 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

