BOScoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $198.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $198.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

