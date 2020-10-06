Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $219,507.26 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $219,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPAY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 204,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -194.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

