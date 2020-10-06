BP plc (NYSE:BP) Receives $28.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,685,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. BP has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in BP by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BP by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 6.1% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 169,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.