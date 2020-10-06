BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

BXBLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 78,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.86. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

