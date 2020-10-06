Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.81 ($63.31).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting €54.72 ($64.38). The company had a trading volume of 257,925 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.93. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.