Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $149.42 and last traded at $149.92. 657,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 595,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

Specifically, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $404,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,490.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,043 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.