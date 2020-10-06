Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

