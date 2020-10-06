Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,105,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,585. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

