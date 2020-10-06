Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce sales of $64.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.03 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $48.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $256.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.61 million to $261.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $346.46 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $420.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $40,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,465 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 268.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 102,177 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,233. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

