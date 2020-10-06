Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.65 Million

Brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post sales of $175.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.30 million. FormFactor posted sales of $140.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $668.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.60 million to $672.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $713.90 million, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $735.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 351,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,010 shares of company stock worth $1,928,119. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $16,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 457,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FormFactor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 420,300 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

