Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $123.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $121.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $447.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $477.32 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $488.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 305,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $34,911.00. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

