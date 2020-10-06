Brokerages Anticipate Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Mcdonald’s posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $226.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

