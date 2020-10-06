Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $22.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.02 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $20.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $87.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.15 million to $96.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.42 million, with estimates ranging from $87.18 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 185,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 297,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

