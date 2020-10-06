Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.20 Million

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce sales of $481.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.00 million to $486.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $444.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,961. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,904 shares of company stock worth $9,560,349. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

