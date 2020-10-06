Brokerages Anticipate Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to announce ($1.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. Studio City International reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 913%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $1.33. The company had revenue of ($12.51) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 8.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Studio City International stock remained flat at $$16.27 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.88.

Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

