Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.01 Million

Brokerages expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to announce $344.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $348.02 million. Vectrus reported sales of $359.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $38.59. 56,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.61. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 272.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

