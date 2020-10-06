Brokerages Expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Brainsway reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Brainsway stock remained flat at $$5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 49,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainsway stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.98% of Brainsway worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

