Brokerages Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $967.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will announce $967.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $969.22 million. Brown-Forman posted sales of $989.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BF.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE BF.B traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 1,115,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,032. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

