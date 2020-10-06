Brokerages Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Dover reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. 17,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

