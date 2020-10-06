Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Facebook reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $11.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

FB traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,776,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. The firm has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day moving average is $227.89. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,867. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 158.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

