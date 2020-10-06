Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post sales of $18.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $18.90 million. First Bank posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $74.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.00 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 16,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

