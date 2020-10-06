Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.37 Million

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $51.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the highest is $53.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $213.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $753.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 527.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

