Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $42.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.29 million and the highest is $56.43 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $135.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $207.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $240.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $343.10 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $401.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. 423,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,143. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,471,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 111,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 125,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 329,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

