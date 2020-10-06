Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) PT at €29.03

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.53 ($33.57).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €18.64 ($21.93). The stock had a trading volume of 203,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.75. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

