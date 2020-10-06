Brokerages Set Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $21.46

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.46.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,853,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,091. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

